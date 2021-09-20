Last week was the deadline for candidates to file paperwork to run for local offices, which means the ballots are set ahead of this fall's elections.
Most cities and school districts in Hardin County have a full slate of candidates - both incumbents and challengers - eager to run for terms on their local boards. Find a list of the city and school board candidates below. Election Day is Nov. 2.
In Ackley, incumbent Mayor Mike Nuss, who was appointed to fill the remainder of Pat Daggs’ term when she resigned, will seek election to the office. He’ll be challenged by Patrick Hurt, a current member of the Ackley City Council. There are three seats open on the Ackley City Council. Incumbents Judy Crawford and Jesus “Chuy” Flores are seeking re-election, and Dan Scallon is running for the third seat.
In Alden, incumbents Janaan Harding and Robert Hoversten are running for re-election. They are unopposed.
In Buckeye, Mayor Bill Hittle is seeking re-election to the mayoral seat. Three terms on the Buckeye City Council are expiring. They’re currently held by Cindy Klaffke, Amy Klaffke and Julie Lycke, all of whom are seeking re-election. A fourth seat on the city council – an unexpired term held by Travis Bartling, is also up for election, but Bartling is running for one of the three full terms.
In Eldora, Mayor David Dunn will run unopposed for another term as mayor. The terms of council members Jerry Kramer, Melody Hoy and Greg Priske are all expiring. Only Kramer is seeking re-election. Four challengers have also come forward to run with Kramer for the three open seats. They are Carey Callaway Morton, Trevor Fisher, Mike May Jr., and Eric Neuer.
In Hubbard, Mayor Marshall Simmerman is not seeking re-election, and no one has filed paperwork to run for the office. Two seats on the council are up for election. They’re currently filled by Luke Goodell and Sandra Swenson, neither of whom is seeking re-election. Two people have filed to run for those two council seats: Chad Ball and Scott Cross.
In Iowa Falls, Mayor Gene Newgaard is seeking re-election, and he will be challenged by Michael Emerson. Two council terms are expiring. Incumbent Rob Wohlert will not seek re-election but current council member Steve Klein will. Two challengers have also filed paperwork to run against Klein for the two council seats: Micah Cutler and Kory Brannick. Iowa Falls voters will have other elections in which to vote, although only incumbents filed paperwork to run. On the Hansen Family Hospital Board, Amanda Wood and Francis Fritz will seek re-election, and on the Iowa Falls Park Board, Les Meier, Bill Bahr and Francis Pisney are all running unopposed for another term.
In New Providence, Mayor Ron Reece will not run for another term, but Dennis Reece did file paperwork to run. City Council member Christopher Renihan is the only council member of three who is seeking re-election. Challengers Rodney Hanson and Martin Lange have filed paperwork to run for the other two seats, which are currently filled by James Martin and Blake Richie, neither of whom is seeking re-election.
In Owasa, Mayor James Nehring will seek another term in office. Council members Paul Hazelwood, Jill Trauger and Jerry June (who was appointed to fill a vacancy) are running unopposed for re-election to three seats.
In Radcliffe, Mayor Taylor Roll will run unopposed for another term in office. There are three terms on the Radcliffe City Council expiring. Incumbents Allen Rudy, Clint Dickes and Kimberly Houck are all seeking re-election. They’ll be challenged by Jessica Kruase, who is also seeking office.
In Steamboat Rock, Mayor Timothy Stearns will run for another term in office. He will be challenged by David Mull. Two council seats are up for election. Incumbents Kevin Pieters and Cory Schurman are seeking re-election. Two challengers have also filed paperwork. They are Johnnie Ogden and Nicole Tate.
In Union, Mayor Stephanie Carson is not running for another term in office, but Cindy Clemons filed paperwork to run. Four council seats are up for grabs but none of the four incumbents – Cindy Clemons, Allan Donaldson, Candy Wait and Nathan Bernard – are running for re-election. Instead, five challengers have filed paperwork: Rita Collins, Karrie Jo Simpson, Cynthia Knight, Mindy Keller and Cheryl D. Halverson.
In Whitten, Mayor Erin Cross will seek another term in office. And only one person filed to run for city council. Susan Sams, who was appointed to fill out a term, will run for office. But William Switzer and Jerrod Heatherington, who were also appointees, will not seek a term in office.
School board candidates
The Alden School Board has two seats up for grabs this fall. Incumbents Abbey Barrick and Greg Lascheid will both seek another term in office. They’re being challenged by Cassandra Jass and Brock Puffett.
The Eldora-New Providence School Board has three open seats and three candidates. Jay Stanish is running unopposed for another term in District 4. Incumbent Jared Cook will seek another at-large term on the board, while Greg Salvo did not file to run for office again. Instead, Breanne Butler is seeking election to the board.
The Hubbard-Radcliffe School Board will see at least one new face. Nathan Weig is not seeking re-election to represent District 4, but Laura Imsland will be on the ballot for that seat. Incumbent Keith England, who represents District 3, is seeking re-election. He’s being challenged by Tracey Rieks.
The Iowa Falls School Board has two seats up for grabs, and four candidates have filed to run. Incumbents Todd Bicknese and David Moore II are seeking re-election to the board. They’ll be challenged by new candidates Mindy Rodamaker and Dominick Rocky Damiano III.
The AGWSR School Board will have three candidates running for office. Josh Meyer, of District 2, and Lanae Metzgar, of District 1, are seeking re-election. New candidate Gabrielle Fistler is seeking election in District 1. Current board member Patrick Hurt, of District 1, did not file nomination papers.
CORRECTION: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated that no one had filed to run for AGWSR School Board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.