Green Belt Bank & Trust, in an effort to support the people and businesses in its communities, is launching initiatives to encourage support of local businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“For a long time I’ve felt that the areas and communities that Green Belt Bank & Trust serves are stronger than others in one way,” said Chris Weaver, owner and chairman of the board of Green Belt Bank & Trust. “We are tough and we are together. Say what you will about us being stubborn or old fashioned, when the chips are down, we fine people of the greenbelt find ways to lift one another up and we don’t buckle. We may bend but we don’t break. That is one of the main reasons I’m proud to be a resident here and why my wife and I have built our family here.”
The bank has announced the following weekly promotions for local businesses until the end of April.
Malady Monday
Buy yourself and a friend strong coffee to get the week going. Call your order in to the local coffee shop, pay for the purchase with a credit/debit card and put your name on it. Green Belt Bank & Trust will purchase coffee on Mondays at all following locations for a few lucky orders.
- Iowa Falls: The Coffee Attic (641-648-6771)
- Ackley: Beans on Butler (641-847-8094)
- Eldora: Love-a-Latte Coffee Shop (641-939-7780)
- Grundy Center: Natural Grind (319-825-5544)
Take-Out Tuesday
Several restaurants are still offering up food for take-out. Green Belt Bank & Trust will purchase take-out at those locations for a few lucky orders each Tuesday. Order from any of our local restaurants that are still offering take-out/delivery services in Iowa Falls, Ackley, Eldora, Grundy Center and Belmond.
Where’s Bobby Wednesday
Get out into the fresh air. Go for a walk. Kick a soccer ball. Tune up your bike (motorized or not) and go for a spin. And while you’re out, look for Bobby. Green Belt Bank & Trust is placing Bobby out in plain sight. If you find him, take him to the Green Belt Bank & Trust drive-through (find those addressed below) and receive a $50 bill.
- Iowa Falls Drive Up Address: 619 Estes St.
- Ackley Drive Up Address: 419 Sherman Ave.
- Eldora Drive Up Address: 1509 Edgington Ave.
- Grundy Center Drive Up Address: 508 G Ave.
- Belmond Drive Up Address: 120 E Main St.
Thirsty Theater Thursday
Green Belt Bank & Trust will post a movie quote on its Facebook page every Thursday. Be one of the first two people to respond correctly and you’ll receive a $20 gift certificate to Hy-Vee, Fareway or your preferred local grocery for a beverage or snack of choice. Gift cards can be picked up at the bank through the drive-up (addresses of which are listed below):
- Iowa Falls Motor Bank Address: 619 Estes St.
- Ackley Drive Up Address: 419 Sherman Ave.
- Eldora Drive Up Address: 1509 Edgington Ave.
- Grundy Center Drive Up Address: 508 G Ave.
- Belmond Drive Up Address: 120 E Main St.
Phone a Friend Friday
You must talk to someone. Call a friend. Call a family member. Call a stranger. Call somebody. To help you do this, Green Belt Bank & Trust will provide $100 per week per market toward your phone bill. Watch the Green Belt Bank & Trust Facebook page for a post that will read “PHONE A FRIEND + (one of our markets -Iowa Falls, Ackley, Eldora, Grundy Center or Belmond). When you see the post and you are from one of those towns, comment with “I HAVE TO TALK TO SOMEONE”! GBB&T will randomly draw for a winner each week from each of our markets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.