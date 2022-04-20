The Barlow Memorial Library recently added new recreation equipment that can be checked out for outdoor play.
Among the additions are two pickleball sets, each of which includes two paddles and four balls and were bought by the Barlow Memorial Library Board. The Iowa Falls Parks Department bought disc golf sets, and shuffleboard sets were provided by Pat Phipps. Iowa Falls has a shuffleboard court at Assembly Park and a disc golf course at Foster Park. Three pickleball courts are being built at Assembly Park, with expected completion in early summer.
The recreation equipment will join the Barlow’s “Library of Things”, which also includes ice skates, snowshoes, bicycles, and other equipment that can be used or checked out for free with a library card.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.