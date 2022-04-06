Avian influenza has been identified in a flock of turkeys on a commercial farm in Hardin County. It is the first confirmed infection in the county, and the 16th in the state.
According to a press release issued Wednesday by the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, the positive case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) was confirmed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service. The Hardin County flock numbers 46,000 turkeys. All will be euthanized to prevent further spread of the disease.
In total, more than 13 million Iowa turkeys, chickens and ducks have been culled since the first case of HPAI was detected in the state on March 1.
Iowa is a top producer when it comes to poultry. The state leads the country in egg production with nearly 58 million birds that lay more than 16 billion eggs a year. Iowa is seventh in U.S. turkey production with approximately 130 farms producing 12 million birds annually. During the last major avian influenza outbreak in 2015, more than 32 million Iowa birds were culled.
Flock owners are asked to prevent contact between their birds and wild birds, which are likely the source of the virus. They're also asked to report sick birds or unusual deaths to state or federal officials. (Find more information about avian influenza - how to spot it and how to prevent it - here.)
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the recent detections do not present an immediate public health concern. No human cases of these avian influenza viruses have been detected in the U.S.
The locations of the 16 Iowa HPAI detections are as follows:
- March 1: Pottawattamie County, backyard mixed species
- March 6: Buena Vista County, commercial turkey
- March 10: Taylor County, commercial layer chickens
- March 17: Buena Vista County, commercial layer chickens
- March 20: Warren County, backyard mixed species
- March 23: Buena Vista County, commercial turkey
- March 25, Franklin County, commercial pullet chickens
- March 28: Hamilton County, commercial turkey
- March 28: Guthrie County, commercial layer chickens
- March 29: Buena Vista County, commercial turkey
- March 31: Osceola County, commercial layer chickens
- March 31: Cherokee County, commercial turkey
- April 2: Sac County, commercial turkey
- April 2: Humboldt County, commercial breeding chickens
- April 4: Hamilton County, commercial turkey
- April 5: Hardin County, commercial turkey
