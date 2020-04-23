Almost every business sector has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. One of the biggest blows has been dealt to bars and restaurants, which were forced to close or shift to takeout only when Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds issued one of her first COVID-19 closure orders on March 17. The timing couldn't have been worse for Iowa’s growing brewery community.
According to the Iowa Brewers Guild, the state's craft beer industry grew from producing 41,000 barrels of beer in 2014 to 120,755 barrels in 2018. Iowa now has more than 100 breweries, including two locally that have been affected.
Rustic Brew in Hampton is a small craft brewery, coffee shop and restaurant. Timbukbru opened in 2018 in Clarion and last fall co-owners Willie and Teresa Lancaster announced they would be opening a second Timbukbru location in Iowa Falls. Both breweries have had to make some adjustments over the last month.
When bars were ordered closed on March 17, they were only allowed to do carryout and curbside service - no deliveries. That still left out a big sector of potential business. Jason Jedele, an associate broker at Homestead Realty in Iowa Falls, was in his car one day when that fact dawned on him. As one of the people who helped bring Timbukbru to Iowa Falls, he wondered what could be done to help.
“I was having my own pity party because business was slow, and there were a lot of unknowns so I was worried about my own business,” Jedele said. “I was coming back from lunch and I was stopped at the four-way. I looked over at the brewery building and thought ‘Good grief! What could be worse than taking a chance on a town and borrowing the money for a business that was nearly ready to go only to open who-knows-when?’ So I paused there and started thinking about what would help.”
Then it hit him.
“I looked on their Facebook page and saw that they were having a crowler/growler fill in Clarion," Jedele said, referring to the containers that many breweries use to send beer to-go with patrons, "so I called them and asked if they’d be willing to deliver to Iowa Falls if I got an order together. His first reaction was 'Yeah, that’d be awesome.' So I called a few people and put together a fairly good order.”
Then Willie called Jedele back. The brewery couldn't make deliveries. But Jedele could pick the beer up and deliver it to the people who'd ordered it.
“I took a lunch hour and scooted on over to Clarion to pick it up,” Jedele said. “I came back and pretty much delivered it door to door.”
Jedele made one delivery before the state rules changed and restrictions on alcohol sales were relaxed. Now Timbukbru makes weekly deliveries to towns within a one-hour drive of its home base in Clarion. Teresa Lancaster said they have always offered carry-out services, so everything was in place. Delivery is new, but plans were already in the works when the closure came.
“Just like the rest of the world, we saw it coming,” Teresa said. “Although we hadn’t experienced this type of situation in our business, let alone lifetime, we chalk it up to risk. When you make the decision to open a business, you assume a lot of risk – including those which are unforeseen.”
One of those risks was to open a second location. And while the future is untold, the pandemic hasn’t affected the Iowa Falls spot yet.
“We announced we were going to be coming to Iowa Falls in the fall of 2019 with plans to open this summer,” Teresa said. “It hasn’t affected us at this point. We're continuing to monitor things, just like the rest of the world.”
Kathy Heuer, owner of Rustic Brew, said beer sales account for some 30 percent of their business. The small brewery, which produces about 30 gallons of beer a week, launched shortly after the business opened in 2013. Heuer said it started as a retail business, but that fell by the wayside as the restaurant took off. That remains the largest portion of income.
“We never got into a lot of retail, not like I was really intending on doing,” Heuer said. “The brew part has been real steady. We’re not a big full-fledged brewery, but we always have six beers on tap and offer growlers (32 ounce) and Boston rounds (64 ounce) to go, too.”
Heuer said the operation has always been unique in that it has been both a coffee house and craft brewery. During the pandemic closure carry-outs have become the number one source of business for coffee, food and beer. Even so, she said it’s a struggle right now. She’s had to lay off the bulk of her nine employees, and scaled back hours – including closing on Saturdays.
“We’re used to having really big noon hours, and now it’s all to-go orders,” Heuer said. “It’s not nearly what we’re used to. We’re getting by, doing what we can do.”
Just as the restaurant side of the business has moved to carry-outs, so has the brewery. Heuer said the business hasn't had any delivery requests, but that may be something to consider if the pandemic closures are extended.
“It just seems like it’s been forever,” Heuer said. “It’s only been a month, but I miss the people that come in on a daily basis. We have a great group that calls themselves the ‘Coffee Sisters’ with up to 25 ladies – the oldest is 99. It’s hard. It’s a challenge, but we’re plucking away at it.”
Teresa Lancaster echoed those sentiments. She said the initial closure was rough. Timbukbru in Clarion is usually open seven days a week with an event every day. That was the first thing to go. But now, with an uptick in carry-out and the delivery service taking off, open hours are coming back.
Timbukbru deliveries will continue at least through the pandemic closures. Visit the Timbukbru-Iowa Falls Facebook page and send a message to get started. The brewery delivers every Friday.
