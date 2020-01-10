- The BCLUW at South Hardin girls and boys basketball game for Friday, Jan. 10 has been postponed. Tonight's game will be made up on Saturday, Jan. 18 in Conrad at 6:15 p.m. The contest between the Comets and Tigers on Friday, Feb. 7 will be moved from Conrad to Eldora and will feature Cancer Awareness Night.
- The Storm Duals in Conrad in which SH-BCLUW hosts on Saturday, Jan. 11 has been canceled and will not be made up.
