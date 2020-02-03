The story below (originally published last week) explains the caucusing process, and the information boxes on the left lay out the two parties' caucus locations (and link to the Iowa Secretary of State's website, which has a tool that identifies your precinct. For more information about the Democratic caucuses click here, and for the Republican, click here.
The Iowa Caucuses are today, and local Democrats and Republicans are ready to have the first say in the 2020 presidential election nomination process.
The nominee on the Republican side this year is all but a foregone conclusion with President Donald Trump seeking a second term, but that doesn't mean local GOPers aren't fired up about caucus night. On the other side of the aisle, 11 Democrats are still vying for the party's nomination.
In all, eight Democratic and five Republican caucus sites will be in action across Hardin County Monday night, Feb. 3. While both parties hold caucuses in Iowa, the format for each is different. At a Republican caucus site, a representative of each candidate speaks to the assembled voters about why they should choose their candidate. Voters then participate in a presidential preference poll via secret ballots. Those preferences are tallied, and a winner is announced.
The Democrats, on the other hand, assemble at precinct locations and divide into groups based on their preferred candidate. Each candidate group must contain enough voters to keep the candidate "viable," usually meaning at least 15 percent of the total voters in the room. Those voters whose candidate is no longer viable - or who have not decided on a candidate - can be courted by supporters of other candidates before the final count.
Democrats
Marian Kuper, secretary of the Hardin County Democrats, said this year's caucuses will be different than those in past years.
"The biggest (difference) is that there's a minimum of one, and a maximum of two, alignment periods and you can be locked into staying uncommitted if you don't declare (a candidate) in time," she said. "And this time around we have presidential preference cards where you write your first choice candidate if you're in a viable group."
Kuper, who will serve as a caucus chair, said she’s satisfied with the number of volunteers who’ve stepped up to serve as chairs or caucus secretaries this year. She said most of them have already completed the required training to serve in those positions.
And, she said, she's excited to see where the undecided voters and those whose candidates are not viable will move.
"It will really be harder on people who had their heart set on a candidate that's now dropped out," she said. "Plus, there's quite a mix of moderate and more liberal candidates for people to choose from this year."
Iowa has held the first presidential caucus or primary since 1976 when President Jimmy Carter won more than 27 percent of the vote, and springboarded to the top of the ticket. The merits of putting so much power in the hands of a small, homogeneous state have been questioned by some national pundits and columnists. Kuper said she thinks there are positives and negatives to the current system.
"What I'll tell you is I have a love-hate relationship with the caucus," said Kuper, who first participated in the process in 1984. "On the plus side, Iowans take this really serious. If they see candidates near them they show up and ask a question. On the minus side, you could make a strong argument that Iowans are, compared to the rest of the country, whiter, older and less diverse all together."
Without revealing her preferred candidate, Kuper said she's optimistic that the party will rally behind the eventual Democratic nominee.
"What's interesting is I've done some door knocking for the candidate I like the best. Almost everybody says it doesn't matter what Democrat we put on the ballot in November," Kuper said. "People say, 'I'll vote for the Democrat because I want that badly to send Mr. Trump packing.’"
Kuper said the doors at the Hardin County Democratic caucus precincts will open by at least 6:30 p.m. on Monday, and it’s a good idea to arrive early. You must be a registered Democrat to participate in a Democratic caucus (registration will be available at every precinct). No food is allowed, and electioneering of people in line will not be tolerated.
Republicans
Just because the Republican Party will (probably) nominate President Donald Trump to be its candidate, doesn’t mean Monday’s caucuses will be any less interesting, especially for Hardin County Republican Party Chairman and self-described “politics junkie” Gene Newgaard.
“I get excited no matter what,” he said of the caucuses. “I know a lot of people aren’t as excited about caucuses where you have an incumbent and it’s pretty well decided who’s going to be running for president, but I get into the county stuff. I enjoy the conventions.”
In addition to choosing a presidential nominee, each Republican precinct will also elect its representation for the county convention, and it will vote on platform issues it wants to submit for consideration at the district and state Republican Party conventions.
Newgaard, who’s been on the county’s central committee since he was a teenager - more than 35 years - recently took a free online course about the caucuses. He learned about their history and about the Democratic Party’s process (which he’s never witnessed). He’s heard criticism of Iowa’s first-in-the-nation status, but he said he thinks it should stay the way it is.
“I think the population here in iowa pays more attention and does more research as far as what these candidates are really all about,” he said. “Meeting them in person, being able to ask them questions directly results in a more informed choice when the time comes.”
Like the Democrats, a voter must be registered Republican to participate in the Republican caucus. Newgaard said he doesn’t anticipate the crowds that turned out four years ago when there were 11 candidates seeking the nomination. Ted Cruz was declared winner of the Republican Party’s 2016 caucus - statewide and in Hardin County.
“That was the biggest one I’ve ever seen four years ago,” Newgaard said of the turnout at Rock Run Elementary School, where more than 450 of Republicans from three precincts crowded into the gym. “In my 35 years it was the biggest turnout.”
Newgaard is anticipating a smaller turnout this year, but he’s hopeful people will still choose to get involved.
“It’s a good way of understanding the entire process better,” he said, “especially if you come and get involved as a delegate.”
