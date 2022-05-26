Communities and American Legion posts across Hardin County are planning ceremonies to honor the men and women who gave their lives in service to the United States. Find a schedule of area events below.
Ackley
Pleasant Hill Cemetery, north of Ackley on S56, will host a Memorial Day service at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 29. It will include a Legion gun salute and Taps.
Memorial Day services at Prairie Bridges Park, south segment, will begin at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 29, with a prayer for those lost at sea. The Legion will provide a gun salute and Taps will be sounded.
Hazel Green Cemetery, about five miles south of Ackley, will host Memorial Day services on Sunday, May 29, at 2 p.m. It will include a gun salute and Taps.
The Ackley American Legion will serve coffee and rolls at the American Legion starting at 8 a.m. on Monday, May 30. A parade on Monday morning will march past Grand JiVante at 8:45 a.m. and play “The Star-Spangled Banner,” followed by Taps and a salute. The parade will continue to the band shell at Victory Park in downtown Ackley, where at 9 a.m. the Gettysburg Address will be read by Jim Wessels. Musical selections will be presented by the AGWSR band. It will end with a salute and Taps. From Victory Park, the parade will continue to Oakwood Cemetery on Sherman Avenue for the playing of “The Star-Spangled Banner,” Taps and a salute at 9:30 a.m., followed by a guest speaker. At 10 a.m. the Legion will provide a gun salute, perform “The Star-Spangled Banner” and Taps and a salute at St. Mary Catholic Church. A mass service will take place at the cemetery, led by Fr. Kevin Earlywine. In case of inclement weather, the services will move to St. Mary Catholic Church. The Legion will host a meal at 11:30 a.m. The public is invited.
Alden
Memorial Day services will begin at the Alden Cemetery at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 30. They will follow with a ceremony at the Iowa River at 11:15 a.m. and the Veterans Memorial at City Park at 11:30.
Buckeye
The Hardin County VFW Post 1886 of Buckeye will conduct Memorial Day services on Monday, May 30, at the following times and locations:
- Sherman Cemetery at 9 a.m.
- Tipton Cemetery at 9:15 a.m.
- Cottage Cemetery at 9:30 a.m.
- Buckeye Cemetery at 10 a.m.
Services will include a roll call, prayer, presentation of a wreath, firing squad and Taps. A community potluck dinner will be served in the Buckeye Park at noon. The public is invited to attend all events.
Eldora
Three Memorial Day ceremonies are planned to be held in Eldora on Monday, May 30. At 10:20 a.m. the ceremony will begin at East Lawn Cemetery. Then, at around 10:40 at the Low Bridge by the wastewater plant, a second ceremony will be held. The third ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. at the Eldora Cemetery at the tomb of the unknown soldier. Each service will be the same and will include a guest speaker reading “In Flanders Fields” and “The Answer,” as well as music. At the final event, there will be a special surprise for guests.
Hubbard
The Hubbard American Legion will conduct Memorial Day services on Monday, May 30, at 11 a.m. at the Hubbard Cemetery.
Iowa Falls
Memorial Day services in Iowa Falls will be Monday, May 30. They’ll begin at 10 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial on Foster Boulevard. At 11 a.m. a second ceremony will begin at Union Cemetery. The Iowa Falls-Alden High School band will perform at both ceremonies, and Leonard Stauffer, of Iowa Falls, will speak.
Owasa
The annual Memorial Day observance at the Jackson Township Cemetery will be held Monday May 30, at 10 a.m. Guests are invited to bring a lawn chair if social distancing is preferred. The guest speaker will be Paul Hackbarth, who will speak about his book, “River of Time,” an anthology that features historical photos and stories from the Iowa Falls Historical Society Facebook page. He will focus on the life stories of Paul Human, Bill Peavey and Melfred Fosman. A roll call of veterans will be read before community members place poppies on the graves.
Radcliffe
Radcliffe Legion area Memorial Day services will be held on Monday, May 30, beginning in Garden City at 9 a.m., move to Zion at 9:30 and end at Radcliffe at 10 a.m.
Following the ceremonies, a lunch will be served at the Legion from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The cost is a free will donation, and the menu includes pork loin, cheesy potatoes and green beans. Proceeds will be used for future projects, including a floor scrubber and grilling shed. n
