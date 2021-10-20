Gerrish closes in on 30 years in child care
By Sara Konrad Baranowski
There’s a lot that people don’t understand about Chaeli Gerrish’s workdays. For one, she’s not a babysitter.
“When people talk about us as babysitters, I cringe,” said Gerrish, who’s been providing child care in her Iowa Falls home since 1992. “We’re not just day care or babysitters. We’re child care providers. We’re professionals.”
Gerrish, a Scenic City native, earned a business degree after graduating from Iowa Falls High School. She moved away for a year before returning to Iowa Falls with her husband, Travis Gerrish, when they decided to start a family. After the birth of her oldest daughter, Brittany, in 1991, Chaeli faced a decision.
“Who’s going to watch my kids? I didn’t trust anybody to watch my kids, and we didn’t have the resources back then that we have now to search for providers,” she said. “I wanted to stay home and take care of my kids, but I knew I needed to contribute to our family income.”
So, she did what she knew: she went into business. Initially, her in-home child care business had just a few kids, but as word got around, the phone calls started. It didn’t take long to enroll six kids, which was the maximum number allowed by the state.
Eventually, Gerrish became aware of the state’s child care registration process and the services offered through Child Care Resources and Referral, an organization that provides consultation to providers, and resources to families looking for child care. The training was offered locally, so Gerrish enrolled.
It’s not easy to become or stay registered. It requires annual training, maintenance of plans that address possible disasters, and regular checks by the Iowa Department of Human Services. Very few local child care providers are registered with the state, in part because it’s a lengthy process, and because so few local parents ask about registration status.
“For most providers it doesn’t matter if you’re registered because parents don’t understand what it means,” Gerrish said. “Over the years, a couple of people in interviews have asked if I’m registered or if I know CPR. But it doesn’t matter to most parents.”
As state requirements have changed and it’s become more difficult to stay registered, some providers have chosen to leave the program and become unregistered providers. Gerrish considered doing that, but she’s always decided to stick with it.
“My thought process is I’ve done all of this for so long and what if they make something else mandatory and I have to start again?” she said. “Nope, I don’t want to do that. So, I stuck with it.”
And that’s paid off, especially over the last year and a half.
“The pandemic made me feel differently [about registration],” she said. “I feel like DHS stepped up and they were there for us during this time.” The state provided guidance on mask use and cleaning, and it gave providers supplies like PPE and toilet paper, in addition to stipends to help with expenses. “It was huge,” Gerrish said.
And not only is Gerrish maintaining her registration, but now she’s going even further. She recently joined the state’s child care nutrition program, which pays a reimbursement for providers who track what they feed the children in their care every day. And she’s part of the quality rating program for child care providers.
“The changes are making it financially like an opportunity,” she said.
While the state programs are extra work, as is other training she enrolls in – like the governor’s STEM Scale Up Award application and the Pint Size Science program through the Science Center of Iowa – she said they’re worth it. Not only do they make her operation more professional, but they provide things like stipends that help her bottom line, and games, toys and tools that the kids can use while they’re at her house.
“Part of it is I want to be the best of what I can be for these kids,” Gerrish said. “Education has changed a lot and they expect more out of kids when they go to preschool.
“I realized I’ve got to stay relevant too,” she added. “Those extra things I take to keep growing.”
Despite her years in the job and the extra training, she said there are still difficulties. She’s the only one there, and each child wants or needs something from her.
“I’m everything for everybody,” she said. “When I have babies, the day revolves around the babies. I love all of the ages, but I’m spread over all of them as well.”
But running her business like a business gives Gerrish some peace of mind. For example, the contract she asks each of her families to sign lays out expectations for both parties.
“I treat it as a business and I want to be professional,” she said. “They treat me professional because that’s what I put out. And it makes for a happier life outside of day care too. I know what to expect every day.”
After almost 30 years of providing child care in her home, Gerrish isn’t slowing down. That despite both of her girls – Brittany and Kendra – being grown, married and grandchildren added to the family. And one reason is she can’t imagine doing anything else.
“Early on I felt like I would just do this until my kids were in school,” Gerrish said. “I did eventually apply to a couple of jobs, but it wasn’t the right fit. So, I got into the mindset that this was a business, and I am my own boss. That’s amazing. And honestly, I don’t think I could go back and work for a company.”
The pandemic, through all the challenges it caused, shined a light on the importance of child care and how vital it is to a community’s economy.
“People understand [our role in a child’s life], and I think especially during the pandemic, they saw how important a child care provider’s role is,” Gerrish said. “When some of them didn’t have child care they realized we do need providers in our lives.”
And Gerrish still enjoys her work. Both with the children and the parents she gets to know.
“It’s been rewarding. I have past kids who are parents now, which is crazy to me,” she said. “I like what I do, and I’m not burned out. I’ve made so many forever friends through child care.”
