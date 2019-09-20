Vote
Buy Now
Photo by Roger Lugo

The nominations are in.

Thursday was the filing deadline for candidates who want to run for local office. With the deadline past, ballots are set. This fall's election will be Tuesday, Nov. 5. School board elections will be held the same day -- a change from past years -- but those nomination lists won't be available until noon on Friday.

The following people are seeing election or re-election. An (I) after a candidate's name indicates they are an incumbent seeking re-election.

Ackley

Mayor: Patricia Daggs

City Council (vote for two): Mike Abbas, Jeff Brass, Darrel Day, TaLana Holman and Joe Wessels(I)

Alden

Mayor: Jeff Fiscus(I) and Harley E. Mourlam

City Council (vote for three): Jerry Hartema(I), Jeff Heinzeroth, Mark Oliver and Michael Oliver(I)

Buckeye

Mayor: Bill Hittle(I)

City Council (vote for two): Donald P. Fraser(I), William Hittle IV and Julie Lycke

City Council (vacancy): no candidate

Eldora

Mayor: David W. Dunn(I) and Aaron Budweg

City Council (vote for two): Robert John(I), Cindy Johns, Blake A. Jones(I) and Taylor Koppes

Hubbard

Mayor: Marshall L. Simmerman(I)

City Council (vote for three): Tracy Below and Randy Smuck(I)

Iowa Falls

Mayor: Gene Newgaard(I)

City Council (vote for three): Michelle Gritsch(I), Roger Nissly(I) and Bruce Thies(I)

Hansen Family Hospital Board (vote for three): Quinn Hoversten(I), Steve Howard(I) and Marianne Jones(I)

Park Board (vote for two): James Gillespie(I) and Peg Van Buskirk(I)

New Providence

Mayor: Ron Reece

City Council: Janine Allbee, Lisa Lawler and Dennis Reece

Owasa

Mayor: James Nehring(I)

City Council: James Carpenter(I) and Dave Cellan(I)

Radcliffe

Mayor: Taylor Roll(I)

City Council (vote for two): B.J. Balvanz(I), Roger A. Handsaker(I) and Sara Peterson

Steamboat Rock

Mayor: Timothy A. Stearns and Marvin Veld(I)

City Council (vote for three): Adam Blackburn(I), Jackie Hagberg, Wren Hoffman, Eric Nielsen(I) and Carol Williams(I)

Union

Mayor: Stephanie Carson(I) and John Hauersperger

City Council (vote for two): Thomas Bays and Andrew Clemons Sr.

City Council (vacancy): Cindy Clemons

Whitten

Mayor: no candidates

City Council: no candidates

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.