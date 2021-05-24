How did you find this story? Was it on the Times Citizen website? Or did you stumble across it on Facebook? Maybe you’re reading it in print. Local public officials are interested in learning where residents find information so they can more effectively reach them with announcements, reminders and invitations to participate in public forums.
For the second time this spring, an Iowa Falls city board engaged in a conversation about how best to reach the public. This time it was the Iowa Falls City Council. But in March it was the Iowa Falls School Board.
The issue was brought up at the May 17 meeting by Iowa Falls City Council member Michelle Gritsch, who’d taken note of some ideas from the League of Cities for connecting with the public – things like newsletters, social media and the city’s website.
“I think that’s something that definitely is seen as a need, or is conveyed as a need by the public,” Gritsch told her fellow council members about the public's curiosity. “I don’t want something that’s going to add expense and make it something burdensome to the people who work for the city, but I wanted to generate some discussion.”
Increasingly, councils and boards have struggled to find ways to engage with the public. The issue came up for the school board when some residents in the district said they hadn’t realized the board was exploring a new building project until the issue was put on a special ballot. That’s despite months of coverage of the issue by the Times Citizen newspaper. In April, the Times Citizen announced that its daily email newsletter - TC Daily - would be free to everyone (not just subscribers) as a way of making more local residents aware of community and local government issues and events.
The City of Iowa Falls currently has a website. It contains things like meeting agendas and minutes, recycling and brush pickup information, and the city code. The city and the Iowa Falls Police Department each also operate Facebook pages.
The issue isn't unfamiliar to other people who were in attendance at the meeting.
“With RAGBRAI coming up, we are beating our heads on the table to get information out there and figure out what resource the residents are using,” Building and Zoning Director Joedy Dennis told the council. “We just held a business town hall meeting and the day of it somebody called and said ‘If I’d found out about this sooner, I would have attended, but I can’t.’ I said, ‘We’ve been trying for two weeks to reach the business owners.'”
Council members Steve Klein said he’d tried for weeks to advertise open positions at his workplace, but received almost no response until it was posted on a community Facebook group.
But not everyone in the room was receptive to finding new ways to reach the public.
“I think there’s only so much you can do,” council member Rob Wohlert said. “You either want to find the information or you don’t. If you don’t read anything, it’s pretty hard to find out about anything. There’s just a lot of people who choose not to read anymore.”
“This is an open public meeting, open to all citizens of Iowa Falls, and most of our chairs are empty,” City Manager Jody Anderson said, pointing to at least 20 empty chairs in the room. “There’s some personal responsibility that you have to take if you want to be involved in your community.”
City Finance Director Kaci Elkin said she would take a look at the city website to determine whether there’s a way for staff to add more information to it, and how difficult that process may be.
