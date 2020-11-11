As with most things in 2020, Veterans Day will look different this year. Nov. 11 is usually a day dedicated to ceremonies – many held in schools. But with the coronavirus pandemic, and the recent spike in cases in Hardin County, many events have been canceled or scaled back.
Ackley
The Elliott-Keninger American Legion Post #252 will hold a 21-gun salute on Butler Street in front of Grand JiVante on Wednesday, Nov. 11. According to Commander Jay Speiker, the salute will be held at 11:15 a.m. to honor all past and present veterans.
The Firing Squad and Color Guard will then move to the Memorial on Main Street where they will present a second 21-gun salute. The public is invited to honor veterans at either location. Remember social distancing guidelines issued by the Centers of Disease and Control Prevention.
Veterans and their spouses are invited to a lunch served at the Ackley American Legion following the observations. The meal will be served by Legion Auxiliary members. Community members may pick up a meal at the east door (facing Mitchell Street). To place an order, contact the Legion by calling 641-847-2309. A free will donation will be accepted.
Eldora
A Veterans Day program will be held in the Eldora-New Providence Elementary School gym at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 11. The program is closed to the public, but it will be livestreamed on the What’s Up Eldora Facebook page.
Iowa Falls
The Veterans Day commemoration in Iowa Falls by members of American Legion Post #188 will be held Wednesday, Nov. 11 at the Veterans Memorial on Foster Boulevard. The brief ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. It will include volley and Taps. Those who plan to attend are welcome to stay in their vehicles to watch, or they can stand near the memorial. There will be no speaker.
American Legion members will also be at Heritage Care Center at 3 p.m. on Nov. 11. They will not go inside the nursing home. Instead, they’ll present a volley from outside the building.
Wellsburg
The AGWSR Wellsburg Center students will honor veterans with a program in the school. The program is for students only. The event will be live-streamed on the schools’ Facebook page. Due to the pandemic, the public may not attend.
