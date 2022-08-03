Corn Growers hosting Trivia Night
This Friday, the Hardin County Corn Growers Association will be hosting a Trivia Night event this Friday at TimBukBru. The Iowa Corn trailer will be on site along with Babe’s Steakhouse serving food, too. The event is from 6-9 p.m. with three rounds of corn trivia with prizes to be won each round. Willie with TimBukBru has also created a corn based beer for the event.
Trivia Night is open to the public.
Back-to-school bash planned
Parents and/or guardians are invited to the Back-to-School Fair in Hardin County from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6. The event brings together churches, organizations and businesses to provide for low-income families with children ages newborn to 18 who live in Hardin County.
The event will offer services and information on: health services, nutrition, dental exams, school/sports physicals, basic haircuts, child development, immunizations and school supplies for kindergarten through 12th grade.
The event will be held at the Hardin County Fairgrounds in Eldora and lunch will be provided.
Pints and Politics returns
The Hardin County Democrats' Pints and Politics will be held the first Sunday of every month, always at the River Tap on Railroad Street in Iowa Falls. The gathering begins at 6 p.m. and guests are invited for food and drink (everyone pays their own bill) and good discussion. The next date is scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 7.
Franken to speak at library
Admiral Michael Franken will be speaking at the Robert W. Barlow Memorial Library, 921 Washington Ave., from 4 to 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12. Franken is running against U.S. Sen. Charles Grassley for his senate seat. The public is invited to attend.
Community Garden planning cooking classes
The Eldora Community Garden will offer community connections cooking classes this summer. The classes are presented in partnership with Hardin County Helps. They’re intended to teach participants how to cook and how to use the produce that’s grown in the garden. All events run from 6 p.m. to dusk at the garden, and include a free picnic meal. The schedule is as follows:
- Aug. 16: Special Guest ISU Extension’s Healthy and Homemade “Veg Out” Program
- Sept. 20: Whole Wheat Pumpkin Pancakes
- Oct. 18: Sweet Potato Burritos
PCAC annual gala set Aug. 17
Friends of the Pat Clark Art Collection is holding its annual gala – It’s a Marvelous Night for A Moondance - on Wednesday, Aug. 17.
The event will be held at Highland Golf Club at 226 Country Club Road starting at 5:30 p.m. with a social hour. Dinner is at 6:30 followed by live music from Kris Karr at 7:30 p.m.
Cost is $50 per person and there will be a cash bar.
RSVP by Aug. 1 and reserve tickets by contacting Kristie Nevenhoven at 641-648-8576 or Gwen Groen with the Ellsworth College Foundation. Groen’s email is gwen.groen@iavalley.edu and phone number is 641-648-8575.
Owasa All-School Reunion set
The Owasa All-School Reunion will be held at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, at the Owasa Town Hall. Graduates, attendees and staff of the Owasa Consolidated School, along with their families, are invited to attend the potluck and fellowship. Bring a dish to share and your own dinnerware. Coffee and lemonade will be provided. Owasa pictures and items for display would also be appreciated.
No RSVP is needed. If you would like to write a note about yourself, please contact Cheryl King Pence, 18145 Ironstone Way, Lakeville, MN 55044. It will be enjoyed by those who attend.
