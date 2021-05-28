In the week since news broke that Zalmay Niazy’s request for political asylum had been denied by the U.S. government, the Afghan interpreter-turned-Iowa Falls business owner has been flooded with passionate support from friends, neighbors and even strangers – if there’s anyone left who doesn’t already know him.
That encouragement has given Niazy the will to fight.
“At first I was lost with what to do,” Niazy said during a meeting with his local supporters this week. “But now I’m doing a lot better. It gives me a lot of hope.”
A dozen people gathered in the basement of Iowa Falls’ First United Methodist Church on Wednesday to brainstorm possible ways to help Niazy as his case moves into the immigration courts. Ideas ranged from letters attesting to his good character, to a rally in Estes Park. While much of the plan is still murky, one thing is clear: he’s going to need help paying legal fees.
Niazy’s story – how he went from being an Afghan teenager, the son of strict parents, to an Iowa Falls resident seeking U.S. asylum as protection from terrorists – is well known. In 2017, it went national when Niazy stood up at a town hall meeting hosted by U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley in Iowa Falls and asked the senator whether he believed former interpreters deserve America’s protection. Niazy – who’s known to many as “Zee” – told his story of working as an interpreter for American troops. He came to Iowa in late 2014 to escape threats from the Taliban, and applied for asylum. By the time of that town hall meeting, he’d been waiting more than two years for an asylum interview.
Shortly after meeting Grassley, the senator contacted United States Citizenship and Immigration Services on his behalf and Niazy was granted his interview. During that interview, Niazy told immigration officials of his closest interaction with the Taliban: a member of the terrorist group grabbed him off the street when he was 9 years old and demanded a piece of bread or he’d burn Niazy’s family’s house. He complied. That, according to the U.S. government, qualifies as providing aid to terrorists, and disqualifies Niazy for asylum.
“I thought I saved my family and I thought I was a hero of my mom and dad and our house, and I kept that by throwing them a piece of bread,” Niazy said this week, “but I didn’t know that today I’d get a death sentence for what I did.”
The Taliban have sent letters to Niazy’s family threatening his life for his work as an interpreter, and for his travel – and now residence – in the United States. If he is sent back to Afghanistan, he believes he will be killed.
Since moving to Iowa Falls in 2015, Niazy has built a life for himself, starting a business, making friends and finding myriad ways to give back to everyone, from serving on the county’s emergency squad, to handing out freeze pops and bottles of water in the town’s Fourth of July parade.
“He is a good person. He is the best of us,” said Robbie Katschke, who describes herself as best friends with Niazy. “He’s kind, he’s giving, he’s thoughtful. It’s always more for somebody else than for himself.
“There have been people that have initially been skeptical of him because he’s from another country,” she added. “He’s had direct conversations with people who were maybe confrontational at first, and now they’re like, ‘Wow, you’re really kind of a cool guy.’ He’s a really hard person to not like.”
One of those people whose heart he won is his former neighbor, 95-year-old Mary Rose Brown. When Niazy first moved to Iowa Falls he lived with his cousin, Farid Ahmad, who also worked as an interpreter for U.S. troops, but received a special immigration visa (SIV) to come to the United States, and has since been granted citizenship. Brown lived next door to the two men. After her husband died in 2015, she got to know Niazy well.
“He came over to ask how he could help me,” Brown said in an email to the Times Citizen. “He did yard work, pulled the weeds in my flower beds on his hands and knees, ran errands, cleaned the shed and much more. One of the nicest things Z did was grill food and bring it over to me, and it was yummy.”
Brown, like many people in Hardin County and beyond, has answered the call to write to their representatives in Washington D.C. But a Grassley spokesman said last week that Senate Ethics Committee rules prohibit legislators from interfering in court cases. Now, attention has shifted, but the direction is unclear.
“We’re starting out here. Everything is new,” Mike Ingebritson, one of Niazy’s closest friends, said Wednesday. “But we will educate ourselves.”
Support is still rolling in. On Wednesday, the Hardin County Board of Supervisors unanimously adopted a resolution that supports Niazy's request to stay in the country, stating that he “has exemplified the entrepreneurial American spirit in becoming a small business owner” and “has demonstrated patriotism, an affinity for the United States of America and a commitment to assimilation to American culture.”
Katschke said the decision about Niazy’s future will be in the hands of an immigration judge going forward. It’s not yet clear whether the community can help Niazy’s case with a petition or letters. While he will continue to be represented by attorney Keith Herting of Des Moines, he’s been advised to hire a second attorney who has experience in this next stage of the immigration courts process. In the meantime, Niazy's supporters have established an account at Green Belt Bank & Trust in Iowa Falls, and they've set up a GoFundMe page to accept donations to his cause.
One thing is clear: no one is giving up – not Zee and not his supporters.
“I’m just amazed by him. Always amazed by him,” Katschke said. “I don’t want to not do enough.”
