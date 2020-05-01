Church Listings

ACKLEY

*United Methodist Church no services until June 1.

*Cornerstone Presbyterian Church no services until further notice.

*East Friesland Presbyterian Church will be holding services following restrictions. Livestream from Steamboat Rock Presbyterian Church available.

*Harvest Baptist services available on YouTube.

*Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church No services until May 10.

*St. John’s United Church of Christ no in-person services until June 7. Guest speakers will be announced and they will have either live or pre-recorded services on their Facebook page.

*St. Mary’s Catholic Church will remain closed until further notice.

ALDEN

*United Church of Christ no services until further notice.

*St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Alden and Buckeye. Will offer both continued online services and un-church services beginning May 3. Social distancing rules will apply. Services begin at 8 a.m. in Buckeye and 10 a.m. in Alden.

*United Methodist Church in Alden, has canceled all services and activities until June 1.

APLINGTON

*Baptist Church no services until further notice.

*Evangelical Presbyterian Church no services until further notice.

*First Reformed Chuch no services until May 31.

BLAIRSBURG

*Missionary Alliance Church no services until further notice.

DOWS

*Abundant Life Chapel no services until further notice.

ELDORA

*First Assembly of God 10:30 a.m. Service only, following all social distancing guidelines.

*First Baptist Church no services until further notice.

*First Congregational UCC no services until further notice.

*St. Mary Catholic Church will remain closed until further notice.

*St. Paul Lutheran Church has extended suspension of services pending a board meeting on May 6.

*Eldora United Methodist Church remaining closed until at least June 1. Services will be taped and available for view on Vimeo.

GARDEN CITY

*Stavanger Lutheran Church. No services until further notice. Streaming remains available.

GENEVA

*United Methodist Church No services until at least June 1.

*St. Peter’s United Church of Christ No services until May 24 with Memorial Day Cemetery service. First regular service following social distancing is scheduled for May 31 at 9:30 a.m.

HAMPTON

*St. Patrick’s Catholic Church will remain closed until further notice.

HUBBARD

*Salem United Methodist Church no activities until June 1.

*St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church will be offering services to individuals and families in 20 minute blocks. Registration for these blocks are available on a sign-up sheet in the church hallway or virtual sign-up at www.stjohnhubbard.com/covid-19. Sunday service also available on YouTube.

*Zion United Church of Christ no services until further notice.

IOWA FALLS

*Bethany Lutheran Church services remain online only.

*Bethel Baptist Church will offer service at 10:30 in the church following social distancing rules. Services also remain on YouTube.

*Church of the Open Bible Services remain on Facebook and church website.

*Cottage Community Church No services until further notice.

*Evangelical Free Church Office will remain closed until at least May 17th service. Services will continue online.

*First Baptist Church services remain online.

*First Christian Church Services car service aired at 9 a.m. on KIFG 95.3 FM Sunday. Park and listen with others.

*First Church of God sermons continue on Facebook.

*First Congregational United Church of Christ will use Zoom for live interactive worship and will continue through May.

*First United Methodist Church does not plan to reopen to public worship before May 31. Services will continue online.

*Immanuel Lutheran Church sermons remain on YouTube channel found under the worship tab on their website www.immanuellutheraniowafalls.org. Church is open beginning this May 3 under restrictions. Regular Saturday and Sunday services begin May 9-10.

*St. Mark Catholic Church will remain closed until further notice.

*St. Matthew’s-by-the-Bridge Episcopal Church, Oak & Railroad streets No services until further notice.

JEWELL

*United Church of Christ no services until further notice.

*St. Paul’s Lutheran Church services are still canceled. Sermons may be seen through the church website.

NEW PROVIDENCE

*Honey Creek New Providence Friends Church sermons remain to be seen on YouTube.

OWASA

*United Methodist Church No services until June 1.

RADCLIFFE

*Faith Evangelical Church Will remain closed for two more weeks. Sermon series on its website www.faithec.com.

*Our Savior’s Lutheran Church Scripture lessons and sermons may be emailed or found on the church website and on Facebook.

*Salem Lutheran Church Sermons will remain available online until further notice.

*St. John’s United Methodist Church No services until June 1.

*Zion Lutheran Church No services until further notice.

STEAMBOAT ROCK

*Baptist Church has decided to not have service at church for at least the next two weeks. Online services available through the church website.

*First Presbyterian Church will be holding services following CDC restrictions. There will continue to be a livestream from Steamboat Rock Presbyterian Church for those not comfortable in attending services

WILLIAMS

*St. Mary’s Catholic Church no services until further notice.

*St. Paul Lutheran no services until further notice.

*United Methodist Church No services until June 1.