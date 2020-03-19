ACKLEY
• Ackley United Methodist Church will not hold services until at least April 5.
• First Presbyterian Church has canceled services for March 22 and 29.
• St. John’s United Church of Christ is looking into a live-streaming service. For now, the church is closed Sundays, March 22 and 29.
• St. Mary Catholic Church and the other Hardin and Franklin Catholic churches have canceled all Masses. There will be no public celebrations until further notice. The churches will record a video of Mass that can be live-streamed here or viewed later. Appointments are available with Father Kevin Earleywine at atk.earleywine@dbquarch.org or by calling St. Mark in Iowa Falls at 641-648-9547.
• Harvest Baptist Church has a YouTube Channel available with sermons.
ALDEN
• United Church of Christ in Alden is closed. The church is sending emails and Facebook messages to members to notify them of the shutdown.
• United Methodist Church in Alden will have no activities through Palm Sunday, April 15.
ELDORA
• First Assembly of God is planning a 10:30 a.m. service on Sunday, no online service. Call 641-939-7788 before the service.
• St. Paul Lutheran Church has canceled all Wednesday and Sunday services for two weeks.
• St. Mary Catholic Church and the other Hardin and Franklin Catholic churches have canceled all Masses. There will be no public celebrations until further notice. The churches will record a video of Mass that can be live-streamed here or viewed later. Appointments are available with Father Kevin Earleywine at atk.earleywine@dbquarch.org or by calling St. Mark in Iowa Falls at 641-648-9547.
HUBBARD
• Salem United Methodist Church will tape Sunday Sermons and broadcast them on Hubbard's local TV station.
• St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Hubbard operates a YouTube channel with its sermons
• Zion United Church of Christ has canceled all services and activities. Pastor Laura Renault plans to offer pastoral care the best she can – via phone, text, video call, email, whatever is needed. Call 712-229-7732 for more information.
IOWA FALLS
• Bethany Lutheran Church will offer live-streaming worships at 9 a.m. on Sundays. That’s available at www.bethanyiowafalls.net. For elderly people or those with compromised immune systems, if you are in need of help getting medicine, groceries and other supplies call the church at 641-641-3555.
• Bethel Baptist Church has a YouTube Channel to watch sermons.
• St. Mark Catholic Church and the other Hardin and Franklin Catholic churches have canceled all Masses. There will be no public celebrations until further notice. The churches will record a video of Mass that can be live-streamed here or viewed later. Appointments are available with Father Kevin Earleywine at atk.earleywine@dbquarch.org or by calling St. Mark in Iowa Falls at 641-648-9547.
• Church of the Open Bible pastor Jaccie Kenyon has been posting video messages on the church’s Facebook page and on their website.
• Evangelical Free Church offers a link to sermons on its website
• First Baptist Church has a link to all of their sermons on its website
• First Christian Church will post videos on both its website and its Facebook page.
• First Church of God has a YouTube channel on which its post sermons that can be found on Facebook.
• First United Method Church will be on local cable channel 15 on Sunday at 10:30 a.m., live streaming on Facebook at 9 a.m. and then later on YouTube. There is a link to all of the sermons under the media tab on its website
• Immanuel Lutheran Church has a YouTube channel with sermons that can be found under the worship tab on its website
• The River’s Edge will be using its Facebook page and website to post sermons on YouTube.
NEW PROVIDENCE
• Honey Creek New Providence Friends Church offers its sermons on YouTube
RADCLIFFE
• Faith Evangelical Church offers a sermon series on its website under the sermons tab.
• Our Savior’s Lutheran Church offers scripture lessons and sermons – they can be emailed and are also on the church website and on Facebook.
• Salem Lutheran Church has sermons available on its website
STEAMBOAT ROCK
• Steamboat Rock Baptist Church will video broadcast a pre-recorded service every Sunday morning at 10 a.m. The best way to access is through the Facebook page. Non-Facebook users can view the sermon by 5 p.m. each Sunday.
• If you are self-isolating and need help during this time, Steamboat Rock Baptist is offering ministry. Contact the person overseeing your area for more information: Ackley: Calen Holman 319-621-0893; Steamboat Rock: Sandy Trampe 641-640-5512; Wellsburg: JR Kennedy 319-230-4189; Eldora: Jill Stanish 641-939-5846 ; Iowa Falls: Lucas Smith 515-689-8855.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.