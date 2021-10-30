1 package of coconut flakes
1 can of sweetened condensed milk
Combine the coconut flakes and sweetened condensed milk. There should be enough coconut so the mixture isn’t liquid, just very sticky. Turn on the broiler. Roll the dough into ball shapes on a cookie sheet. Place in the oven and, watching carefully, broil for a few minutes until brown. You can dip the bottoms in chocolate if desired.
