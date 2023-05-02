4 oz cream cheese
4 eggs
Optional: vanilla or cinnamon (add a drop to mix)
Put the eggs and cream cheese into the blender. If you want any additional flavors, add them now. Blend until smooth. (This takes just a few moments.) Let the batter rest a moment while the griddle heats. Butter the hot skillet or griddle and start by pouring just an 1/8 cup (or two tablespoons) of the mixture onto the hot surface. Remember that it will spread out a lot; these are very thin pancakes.
Cook them for just a couple minutes on the first side, just until golden, and then carefully flip and cook another minute or so on the other. Once you have a feel for the way these cook, proceed to make them as big or small as you like. Plate them and then sprinkle, drizzle or dust with the topping of your choice. Enjoy!
Nutrition
Calories: 46kcal; Carbohydrates: 1g; Protein: 2g; Fat: 4g; Saturated Fat: 2g; Polyunsaturated Fat: 0.4g; Sugars: .04g
