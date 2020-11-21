Ingredients
1 pkg of Angel Food Cake
1 pkg of Cake mix-any flavor you want
2 TBS of water
1 Microwavable mug
Directions
Mix the Angel Food cake mix with the flavored cake mix until well combined.
Put 3 TBS of the mixed cake mixes into a mug, add 2 TBS of water and stir. Microwave for 1 minute.
Service with a scoop of ice cream!
