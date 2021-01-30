1 c. raw almonds
1 c. unsweetened cherries
1 c. Mejool dates, with pits taken out
Cut the dates in half and remove the pits. Chop them up and add to food processor. Add nuts and cherries. Mix for 2-3 minutes until it forms a paste.
Roll out onto a sheet of wax or parchment paper.
Wrap with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 1+ hours.
Slice into bars with pizza roller. Wrap in plastic wrap until ready to eat.
