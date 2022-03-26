3 cups pumpkin puree
2 cups cocoa powder
1 1/2 cups peanut butter
These brownies are bitter, so if you’d prefer sweeter, you may add 1/3 c sugar to the mix before baking and frost with your favorite frosting.
Preheat oven to 350°F and line an 8 inch by 8 inch pan with parchment paper.
In a large bowl, combine pumpkin puree, cocoa powder, peanut butter, and sugar (if using). Using a hand mixer, mix all ingredients together until smooth and fully combined.
Transfer batter to prepared pan and bake until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, about 35 minutes. If desired, frost.
