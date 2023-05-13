1 cup no sugar added peanut butter
1/2 cup low-calorie natural sweetener
1 egg
1 teaspoon sugar-free vanilla extract
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Combine peanut butter, sweetener, egg, and vanilla extract in a bowl; mix well until a dough is formed. Roll dough into 12 (1-inch) balls. Place on the prepared baking sheet and press down twice with a fork in a criss-cross pattern. Bake in the preheated oven until edges are golden, 12 to 15 minutes. Cool for 1 minute before transferring to a wire rack to cool completely.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.