1 cup pitted Medjool dates
1 cup unsweetened shredded coconut
1/3 cup dark chocolate (chips or a chopped bar)
1/2 teaspoon coconut oil
Pre-heat oven to 400°F. Spread the shredded coconut onto a baking sheet for toasting and bake for 5-10 minutes, until golden brown. Watch carefully as it can burn easily. You can also toast the coconut in a pan on the stove-top.
Add dates and toasted coconut into the bowl of a food processor. Pulse until mixture is combined and starts to form a ball of dough.
Remove from food processor, roll 1 Tablespoon size pieces of dough into a ball and then shape into a round cookie. Using a straw or chopstick, punch a hole in the middle of the dough. At this point you’ll likely need to reshape the cookie a bit.
Place all cookies on a sheet lined with parchment and transfer to the freezer to harden up a bit. While cookies are in the freezer, add chocolate and coconut oil to a shallow microwave-safe bowl and melt in 20-30 second increments until the chocolate is melted enough to drizzle.
Grab cookies from the freezer and dip each one in the chocolate to coat the bottom. Place cookies on the parchment and use remaining chocolate to drizzle over top the cookies. Transfer cookies back into the freezer for 10-15 minutes to let the chocolate harden.
Nutrition per cookie: Calories - 135, Carbs - 21g, Fat - 7g, Sugar - 17g, Protein - 1g
