2 medium onions thinly sliced
1 28-oz can tomato sauce
1/2 to 1 teaspoon kosher salt
2 teaspoons cumin
1 teaspoon mild chili powder
1 teaspoon garlic powder
2 pounds boneless skinless chicken breasts or thighs
Juice of 1 lime - Hot sauce optional
Add the sliced onions, tomato sauce, salt, cumin, chili powder, and garlic powder to a 6-quart slow cooker, stirring to combine.
Nestle the chicken into the slow cooker, making sure it is well covered by the tomato mixture.
Cook on high for 3-4 hours or low for 6-7, until the sauce has thickened, the onions are soft, and the chicken is falling apart.
Remove the chicken and shred with two forks. Add the shredded chicken back to the slow cooker, stirring to combine.
Add the lime juice and additional salt if desired. Serve warm, adding hot sauce to taste.
Makes 4-6 servings. Note- Be sure to use canned tomato sauce in this recipe. Diced or whole tomatoes will not work well. You can also make this in the instant pot
