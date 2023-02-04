1 lb beef sirloin steak, cut in 3/4” cubes
1 lb hot Italian sausage links, casings removed, cut in 3/4” slices
2 Tablespoons olive oil, divided
1 medium onion, chopped
4 cloves garlic, minced
1 cup beef broth
1 can tomato paste (6 oz)
2 Tablespoons chili powder
1 Tablespoon chipotle powder
2 teaspoons ground cumin
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
3 cans (14.5 oz) stewed tomatoes
1 can pinto beans, drained and rinsed
1 can kidney beans, drained and rinsed
In large skillet, brown steak and sausage in 1 tablespoon olive oil, drain and place in crock pot. Add 1 tablespoon olive oil to pan and brown onion and garlic. Add to crock pot. Stir in the rest of the ingredients. Cover and cook on medium until steak is tender, about 4-5 hours.
