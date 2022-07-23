2 scoops vanilla ice cream, (or vanilla gelato)
2 oz espresso, (2 shots), or strong brewed coffee
Add 2 scoops of ice cream to a serving bowl or glass.
Add chocolate shavings or other toppings if desired.
Pour 2 shots of hot espresso or strong brewed coffee over the ice cream and serve right away.
Flavor Combinations:
Vanilla ice cream, chocolate shavings, espresso
Vanilla bean ice cream, caramel sauce, roasted chopped pistachios, espresso
Vanilla bean ice cream, chocolate sauce, sea salt, espresso
