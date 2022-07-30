1/4 c. low-sodium soy sauce
2 tsp. rice vinegar
2 tsp. sesame oil
1 tsp. freshly grated ginger
Pinch of crushed red pepper flakes
2 green onions, thinly sliced, plus more for garnish
1 tsp. toasted sesame seeds, plus more for garnish
1 lb. sushi-grade ahi tuna, cut into bite-size pieces
FOR SERVING
Cooked white or brown rice
Sliced avocado
Sliced cucumber
Edamame
Shredded carrots
Sliced radish
In a large bowl, whisk together soy sauce, rice vinegar, sesame oil, ginger, red pepper flakes, green onions, and sesame seeds. Add tuna and toss to coat. Refrigerate for at least 15 minutes or up to 1 hour.
To serve, add rice to the bottom of four bowls. Top with tuna and toppings of your choice. Garnish with green onions and sesame seeds before serving.
