Ingredients
- cooking spray
- ½ cup all-purpose flour
- ¼ cup white sugar
- ⅛ cup water
- 1 large egg, separated
- 1 ½ teaspoons melted butter
- ½ teaspoon baking powder
- ½ teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 pinch salt
- 2 tablespoons confectioners' sugar, or to taste
Directions
- Preheat air fryer to 370 degrees F (185 degrees C). Spray a silicone egg-bite mold with nonstick cooking spray.
- Whisk flour, sugar, water, egg yolk, butter, baking powder, vanilla extract, and salt together in a large bowl. Stir to combine.
- Beat egg white in a small bowl using an electric hand mixer on medium speed until soft peaks form. Fold into batter. Add batter to the prepared mold using a small hinged ice cream scoop.
- Place filled silicone mold into the basket of the air fryer.
- Fry in the preheated air fryer for 10 minutes. Remove mold from the basket carefully; pop beignets out and flip over onto a parchment paper round.
- Place parchment round with beignets back into the air fryer basket. Cook for an additional 4 minutes. Remove beignets from the air fryer basket and dust with confectioners' sugar.
