INGREDIENTS
- 4 large Eggs
- 2 ounces Smoked gouda, chopped or whatever cheese you prefer
- Everything bagel seasoning
- Salt and pepper to taste
INSTRUCTIONS
- Spray the inside of each ramekin with cooking spray. Add 2 eggs to each ramekin, then add 1 ounce of chopped gouda to each. Salt and pepper to taste. Sprinkle your everything bagel seasoning on top of each ramekin (as much as you like).
- Place each ramekin into the air fryer basket. Cook for 400F for 16 minutes, or until eggs are cooked through. Serve.
