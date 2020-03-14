1 tablespoon butter
1/4 cup finely chopped onion
1/2 cup finely chopped celery
5 cups stale bread, cut into cubes
1 teaspoon dried parsley
1/2 teaspoon poultry seasoning
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
1 egg, well beaten
1/4 cup no-salt-added chicken broth
cooking spray
Melt butter in a small skillet over medium heat. Add celery and onion, and cook until softened, about 5 minutes.
Combine bread, parsley, poultry seasoning, salt, and pepper in a bowl. Mix in cooked onion and celery. Slowly pour egg into the bowl with one hand while mixing with the other to ensure that the mixture is evenly coated. Repeat with chicken broth and mix everything until well combined. Divide stuffing mixture into 8 equal portions, roll into balls, and place on a plate. Refrigerate for at least 15 minutes.
Preheat an air fryer to 350 degrees F (180 degrees C).
Remove stuffing balls from refrigerator and spray lightly with cooking spray. Place stuffing balls into the air fryer, sprayed side down, without touching one another. Spray the other side lightly.
Cook in the preheated air fryer for 5 minutes, turn, and cook for an additional 2 minutes.
