1 pound ground turkey, 85% lean
1 cup butter cracker crumbs
1 large egg
1 tablespoon chopped chives
2 teaspoons seasoned salt
4 burger buns
4 tablespoons butter, softened
4 slices cheese
Preheat the air fryer to 360 degrees.
Add the ground turkey, cracker crumbs, egg, chives, and seasoned salt to a mixing bowl and use your hands to combine the mixture.
Shape into 4 patties. Use your thumb to make a divot in the center of each patty to help the burger hold it’s shape better during cooking.
Place in the air fryer and cook for 14 minutes, flipping halfway through cooking. The burgers should be 165 degrees internally. Continue cooking in 1 minute intervals if necessary to reach temperature.
Remove from the air fryer and place on a plate. Top with sliced cheese, if desired. Cover tightly with foil.
Spread the buns with butter and place butter side up in the air fryer. Cook at 360 for 1 minute or until as toasted as you prefer.
If your cheese has not melted on the burgers under the foil, return to the air fryer for 1 minute with the air fryer turned off. The residual heat will finish melting the cheese.
Assemble the burgers and top with your favorite toppings.
