1 oz Baileys
1 oz Kahlua
1 oz Amaretto OR Crown Royal
2 scoops of Vanilla Ice cream
2 oz whole Milk
Whip cream and cherry for garnish
In a blender add all ingredients and blend until smooth. Pour into your glass and top with whip cream and a cherry.
