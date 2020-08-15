Amazing Flour-less Black Bean Brownies are moist, chocolatey and delicious - finally a low-fat, gluten-free brownie that’s pretty darn good made with no flour and no butter!
1 14-oz can low-sodium black beans, rinsed and drained
2 large eggs
1/2 cup cocoa powder
3/4 cup sugar
1/2 teaspoon oil
1 tablespoon unsweetened almond milk, or dairy, skim
1 teaspoon balsamic vinegar
1/2 teaspoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon of freshly ground coffee or instant coffee
1 cup semisweet chocolate chips, divided (Hershey’s)
Preheat the oven to 350° F.
Grease a nonstick 9 x 9-inch square baking pan with baking spray and line with parchment paper, leaving a 2-inch overhang on all sides.
Blend the black beans, eggs, cocoa powder, sugar, oil, almond milk, balsamic, baking soda, baking powder and coffee in the blender until smooth and pour into a bowl.
Fold in 1/2 cup chocolate chips until combined.
Pour the brownie batter into the prepared pan. Sprinkle the remaining chocolate chips evenly over the top of the brownies.
Bake the brownies until a toothpick comes out clean, about 30 to 32 minutes.
Allow the brownies to cool completely before slicing them into squares.
144 Calories
NUTRITION INFORMATION
Serving: 1 brownie, Calories: 144 kcal, Carbohydrates: 25 g, Protein: 4 g, Fat: 5 g, Saturated Fat: 0.5 g, Cholesterol: 23.5 mg, Sodium: 91 mg, Fiber: 3.5 g, Sugar: 17.5 g, Blue Smart Points: 5, Green Smart Points: 6, Purple Smart Points: 5, Points +: 4
