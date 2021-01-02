1 tbsp olive oil
1 ½ lbs ground beef, lean or extra lean
½ tsp salt or to taste
½ tsp pepper or to taste
1 tbsp Italian seasoning
1 medium yellow onion chopped
3 cloves garlic minced
28 oz diced tomatoes- 1 can
2 cups pasta or tomato sauce
2 tbsp soy sauce
2 cups beef broth- low sodium
2 bay leaves
2 cups elbow macaroni, dry, uncooked
1 ½ cups cheddar cheese
1 tbsp parsley freshly chopped, for garnish
Add the olive oil to a large dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add the ground beef, salt and pepper, and cook for 3-4 minutes. If needed, discard excess grease but leave behind 1-2 tbsp.
Stir in the Italian seasoning, and onion. Cook until the onion softens and becomes translucent. Add the garlic and cook until aromatic.
Simmer the sauce- Stir in the diced tomatoes, sauce, soy sauce, beef broth, and bay leaves. Bring mixture to a boil, then reduce the heat to a simmer. Cover and simmer sauce for 20 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add the macaroni and cook, covered until the noodles are tender. Stir in the cheese, garnish with parsley, and serve.
Nutrition per serving- Calories 436, Carbs39g, Protein30g , Fat18g, Sodium739mg, Fiber4g, Sugar7g
