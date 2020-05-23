4 cups pasta, any shape, cooked just short of al dente
4 tablespoons butter
3 tablespoons olive oil
1/3 cup AP flour
2 cups milk
1 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese
1/4 cup Cholula® Chili Lime Hot Sauce
2 teaspoons kosher salt
2 links diced andouille or other spicy/smoked cooked sausage
2 ears fresh corn, kernels removed and separated.
1 bunch scallions, sliced thinly
Breadcrumbs for topping
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Place butter and olive oil in large pot over medium heat. Once melted, whisk in flour and stir until smooth and beginning to bubble. Whisk milk into roux and continue to stir until smooth and thickened, approximately 8 minutes. Mix in cheese until incorporated and remove from heat. Stir in all remaining ingredients except breadcrumbs until evenly mixed. Place mixture into a 9x11 casserole dish. Sprinkle top evenly with breadcrumbs and bake for 25 minutes or until top of mac and cheese is golden brown and bubbly.
