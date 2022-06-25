Ingredients
- 1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened
- 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
- 1 cup sour cream
- 1 can (4-1/4 ounces) chopped ripe olives
- 1 can (4 ounces) chopped green chiles, well drained
- 1/2 cup chopped green onions
- Garlic powder to taste
- Seasoned salt to taste
- 5 flour tortillas (10 inches)
- Salsa, optional
Directions
- Beat cream cheese, cheese and sour cream until blended. Stir in olives, green chiles, green onions and seasonings.
- Spread over tortillas; roll up tightly. Wrap each in plastic, twisting ends to seal; refrigerate several hours.
- Unwrap. Cut into 1/2- to 3/4-in. slices, using a serrated knife. If desired, serve with salsa.
