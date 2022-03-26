½ c salted butter, softened
2/3 c granulated sugar
2 eggs
1 tsp vanilla
1 tsp baking powder
1 1/2 c flour
1/2 c greek yogurt
1/4 c milk
Apple mixture:
2 medium apples (granny smith - about 2 cups)
1/2 c brown sugar, packed
1 tsp cinnamon
Brown sugar - Cinnamon mixture
1/4 c brown sugar, packed
1/2 TBSP cinnamon
1 tsp sugar
Glaze:
1 c powdered sugar
3 TBSP cream (or milk)
1 tsp vanilla (white or dark)
Instructions
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9” x 5” loaf pan and sprinkle cinnamon / sugar in the pan.
In a large bowl, beat together ½ cup butter and 1 c sugar until smooth. Then beat in eggs one at a time. Add 1 tsp vanilla extract.
Mix in baking powder and flour until blended - do not overmix.
Add greek yogurt and milk into batter and gently mix just until smooth. Set this aside. In a separate bowl, stir together the apple coating, 1/2 c brown sugar and 1 tsp cinnamon. Set this aside.
Peel and dice the 2 apples and add to the brown sugar and cinnamon mixture to coat. Pour half of the batter into the prepared loaf pan.
Then layer on half the apple mixture.
Sprinkle ½ of the brown sugar/cinnamon/sugar mixture on top of the apple layer. Gently swirl a knife through the layers.
Repeat all layers and swirl through the layers before baking.
Bake the loaf until it is fully cooked and toothpick comes out clean. Check it after 50 minutes, then after each 5 minutes.
If the loaf starts getting dark, place tin foil loosely over top.
While the loaf is cooling whisk together powdered sugar, cream, and vanilla until smooth.
Glaze the bread once cooled.
