- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1/2 cup packed brown sugar
- 3/4 cup cold butter, cubed
- 2 packages (8 ounces each) cream cheese, softened
- 1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons sugar, divided
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 2 large eggs, lightly beaten
- 3 medium tart apples, peeled and finely chopped
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
- STREUSEL:
- 3/4 cup all-purpose flour
- 3/4 cup packed brown sugar
- 1/2 cup quick-cooking oats
- 1/3 cup cold butter, cubed
- 1/3 cup hot caramel ice cream topping
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350°. In a small bowl, combine flour and brown sugar; cut in butter until crumbly. Press into a well-greased 13x9-in. baking pan. Bake 15-18 minutes or until lightly browned.
- Meanwhile, in a large bowl, beat cream cheese, 1/2 cup sugar and vanilla until smooth. Add eggs; beat on low speed just until combined. Spread over crust.
- In a small bowl, toss apples with cinnamon, nutmeg and remaining sugar; spoon over cream cheese layer. In another bowl, mix flour, brown sugar and oats; cut in butter until crumbly. Sprinkle over apple layer.
- Bake 25-30 minutes or until filling is set. Drizzle with caramel topping; cool in pan on a wire rack 1 hour. Refrigerate at least 2 hours. Cut into bars.
