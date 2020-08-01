1 can apple pie filling, mashed
1 yellow cake mix
4 eggs, slightly beaten
1 cup self rising flour
1 Tbsp cinnamon
1 medium chopped apple
Heat oven to 325. Whisk all dry ingredients, add wet ingredients. Fold in apples. Pour in 2 greased loaf pans. Sprinkle sugar and cinnamon on top. Bake for 35 to 45 minutes.
