Ingredients:
- 1 1/4 parts Drambuie (a honey whisky liqueur)
- 2 parts Apple Cider
- 3/4 part Lime Juice
- 1 small pinch Kosher Salt
- 1 dash Bitters
- 1 part Sparkling White Wine (For Dryer Cocktail 2 parts Sparkling Wine)
Preparation: Combine liquid ingredients and salt minus wine into a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake and strain over ice in a glass. Top with Sparkling wine and garnish with thin apple slices and mint.
