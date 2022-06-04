Ingredients
3 tablespoons rice wine vinegar
1 tablespoon sesame oil
1/2 teaspoon sugar
1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
1 pound sliced Persian cucumbers
2 sliced scallions
1/4 cup cilantro
2 tablespoons sliced pickled ginger
1/2 finely chopped red jalapeno
1 tablespoon sesame seeds
Directions
- Mix 3 tablespoons rice wine vinegar, 1 tablespoon sesame oil, teaspoon sugar and 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt in a medium bowl. Toss with sliced Persian cucumbers, sliced scallions, cilantro, pickled ginger, chopped red jalapeno and sesame seeds.
