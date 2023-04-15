1 to 1 1/4 lbs. mini cucumbers, sliced thin (Persian, English or any thin-skinned cucumber works)
1/4 cup red onion slivers
3/4 teaspoon salt
1/3 cup rice vinegar
2 tablespoons sugar
1 tablespoon coconut aminos (can sub tamari or soy sauce.)
2 teaspoons freshly grated ginger (or 1 teaspoon dry)
1 teaspoon sesame oil
1/2 to 1 teaspoon chili garlic sauce
OPTIONAL GARNISH
Sesame seeds and/or red pepper flakes
Slice cucumbers into thin rounds. Cut the red onion into thin slices and then cut the slices into quarters to create the slivers. Place the cucumbers and onions into a mixing bowl with the salt and toss to combine. Set the bowl in the fridge and let the salt draw out excess moisture, while you whisk together the Asian cucumber salad dressing.
To make the salad dressing, combine the rice vinegar, sugar, coconut aminos, ginger sesame oil and chili garlic sauce in a measuring cup and whisk until thoroughly combined. After 15-30 minutes, drain the cucumbers and onions. Pat them dry with paper towels. I dry the bowl they sat in and then add them right back to that bowl. Now, pour over the salad dressing you prepared. Stir the Asian cucumber salad thoroughly, being sure that all the vegetables are coated.
You can serve the salad immediately, but I like to let it rest in the fridge for about 15 minutes to give all the flavors a chance to meld. Serve as a side or a condiment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.