3 bell peppers
1 pound lean ground pork optional turkey or beef
2 tablespoons sesame oil
2 cups Napa cabbage shredded
1 teaspoon ginger powder
1 garlic clove minced
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
1/8 teaspoon kosher or sea salt
2 tablespoons lite soy sauce optional tamari
4 green onions diced
1 tablespoon cilantro fresh, chopped
Preheat oven to 375 degrees F.
Remove seeds, core, and membrane from bell peppers. Slice each pepper in half vertically.
Set sliced bell peppers aside.
Cook ground pork over medium-high heat, breaking up as it cooks. Cook until the pork loses its pink color and is cooked through. Drain off any fat.
In a separate pan, heat sesame oil. On medium heat, add Napa cabbage, ginger, garlic, pepper, salt, soy sauce, and half the green onion. Cook until the cabbage just begins to wilt. Add pork to cabbage mix and combine. Evenly distribute mixture into the bell pepper halves. Bake on a parchment-lined baking sheet for 10 minutes or until peppers are hot.
NOTE: If you prefer much softer bell peppers, add a few tablespoons water to the bottom of a large casserole dish, add filled peppers, cover tightly with foil, and bake 15 minutes.
Remove from the oven and top with remaining diced green onion and chopped fresh cilantro.
Nutrition Information
Serving: 0.5stuffed pepper | Calories: 162kcal | Carbohydrates: 6g | Protein: 18g | Fat: 8g | Saturated Fat: 2g | Cholesterol: 45mg | Sodium: 302mg | Fiber: 2g | Sugar: 3g |
SmartPoints (Freestyle): 4
