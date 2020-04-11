3 tbsps extra-virgin olive oil, divided
8 ounces asparagus, trimmed and cut into 2-inch pieces
½ tsp salt, divided
1 tbsp butter
1 pound frozen shredded potatoes
Heat 1 tbsp oil in a medium nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add asparagus and 1/4 tsp salt. Cook, stirring, until tender, about 3 minutes. Add butter and potatoes; stir to combine. Press the mixture gently into a single layer. Cook until crispy on one side, about 10 minutes. Slide the rösti onto a clean plate. Drizzle the top with the remaining 2 tbsp oil, then invert into the pan so the crispy side is up. Cook until crispy on the other side, 8 to 10 minutes more. Slide onto a serving plate and sprinkle with the remaining 1/4 tsp salt. Cut into 6 wedges.
