4 skinless, boneless chicken breasts about 1 1/2 lb.
1 tsp Italian seasoning mix
1 tsp garlic powder
1 tsp smoked paprika
Sea salt and pepper
12 asparagus stalks end trimmed
1 oz. sun-dried tomatoes chopped up
4 slices mozzarella cheese
1 Tbsp olive oil
Preheat your oven to 400 F. Place the chicken on a clean chopping board and sprinkle with Italian seasoning, garlic powder, paprika, salt, pepper. Cut each chicken breast lengthwise to create the pockets. Do not cut all the way through. Roll three sprigs of asparagus and a couple of pieces of sun-dried tomatoes into a slice of mozzarella. Stuff the rolled mozzarella into the pocket of the chicken breasts. Close the pocket with a toothpick. Heat oil in skillet. Add in the chicken and sear it until nicely golden brown, about 3-5 minutes per side. Bake the chicken for 15-20 minutes, or until thorough.
