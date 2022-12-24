1 small butternut squash , peeled and chopped into 1/2 in. cubes (about 3 cups)
2 small sweet potatoes , peeled and chopped into 1/2 in. cubes (about 3 cups)
1 pound ground Italian sausage
1 medium onion
14.5 oz. can diced tomatoes
2 Tbsp. tomato paste
5 cups low-sodium chicken broth
15 oz. can garbanzo beans , drained
1 1/2 tsp. whole fennel seeds
1 1/2 tsp. whole cumin seeds
Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
Peel the squash and sweet potatoes and chop into half-inch cubes. You will want about 3 cups of each.
In a large stock pot over medium heat, sauté the onion until translucent; push to the side of the pan. Add the sausage to the pot and brown. Remove grease, and set aside onto a plate. Add to the pot: squash, sweet potatoes, chicken broth, diced tomatoes, and tomato paste.
Cook for approximately 7-10 min. or until squash and sweet potatoes are slightly firm on the outside but tender in the middle. Don’t overcook them or they will be mushy. Reduce heat to low. Add cooked sausage, garbanzo beans, fennel, cumin and salt and pepper.
Vegetarian:
To make this soup vegetarian, omit the sausage and replace chicken broth with vegetable broth.
