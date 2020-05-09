2 boneless skinless chicken breasts, poached and cut into bite-sized pieces
2 avocados, cubed
1 small mango, cubed
1 c. grape tomatoes, quartered
1/2 c. fresh or frozen corn
1/4 red onion, thinly sliced
DRESSING :
1/4 c. lime juice
3 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
2 tbsp. freshly chopped cilantro
1 tbsp. minced jalapeño
2 tsp. honey
Kosher salt
Freshly ground black pepper
1. Make dressing: In a medium bowl, whisk to combine dressing ingredients and season with salt and pepper.
2. In a large bowl, combine salad ingredients and prepared dressing. Gently toss until salad is coated in dressing, then season to taste with salt and pepper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.