1⁄2 cup butter
1 tablespoon lime juice
2 garlic cloves, minced
1 tablespoon flat leaf parsley
1 teaspoon habanero sauce
1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
1 pinch salt
1 jalapeno pepper
1 large avocado
Cut softened butter into small squares.
Peel and seed avocado and cut into small pieces.
Mash butter and avocado and add to a mixing bowl.
Seed jalapeno pepper and dice.
Add jalapeno and other ingredients and mix in the mixing bowl.
Spoon mixture onto plastic wrap.
Shape into a log shape.
Put the log in the refrigerator to become firm.
To use the butter, melt in the last minute of grilling over steak, poultry or fish.
Add a slice on top of resting meat. Let melt.
Or spread atop French bread
Peel and seed avocado and cut into small pieces.
Mash butter and avocado and add to a mixing bowl.
Seed jalapeno pepper and dice.
Add jalapeno and other ingredients and mix in the mixing bowl.
Spoon mixture onto plastic wrap.
Shape into a log shape.
Put the log in the refrigerator to become firm.
To use the butter, melt in the last minute of grilling over steak, poultry or fish.
Add a slice on top of resting meat. Let melt.
Or spread atop French bread
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.