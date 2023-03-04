2 - 8oz blocks cream cheese, room tempurature
1 cup mexican cream
1 lime, juiced
1 tablespoon chopped cilantro
1 tablespoon chicken bouillon
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 cup pickled jalapeños (use more if you like)
3-4 avocados, halved
Place cream cheese, avocado halves, and lime juice in food processor and blend until smooth
Add cilantro, bouillon, garlic powder, jalapeños, and mexican cream and blend until well combined
Serve and enjoy!
