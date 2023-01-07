1/2 head green cabbage, finely chopped – Or 2 packets of shredded cabbage
12 oz bacon, finely chopped
1/2 onion, chopped
2 tablespoons low-sodium vegetable stock
2 tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped
4 cloves garlic, minced
1/2 teaspoon salt (optional) and pepper, or to taste
Cook bacon in a skillet until the fat has rendered and the bacon is crispy. Keep the crispy bacon for later and save some of the rendered fat to cook the cabbage. Cook the onion in the bacon fat for a couple of minutes, then add cabbage, then garlic, parsley and seasoning. When the cabbage is wilted and slightly caramelized, add the cooked bacon from earlier and deglaze with vegetable stock. Thicken the sauce for a couple of minutes more. The fried cabbage is ready!
